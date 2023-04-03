Grants ranging between £250 and £3000 have been awarded to local organisations across the Kingdom.

Three groups based in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes have been successful.

Brighter Futures got £1200 to fund its quality of life enhancing project Hope, Health and Happiness.

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club’s Women and Girls Widening Growth project is one of three Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes groups to receive funding

Rose Duncan, health and wellbeing manager said that the organisation offers a range of services including peripatetic health events, alternative therapies and social activities in community-use buildings. It also runs a winter warmth day each Wednesday.

Rose said: “Financial support from the University Community Fund has helped us to cover transport, volunteer expenses, publicity, various materials and food resilience. In addition to grants and in-kind support we also do our own fundraising to ensure our project is sustainable.”

Based at Woodside Community Hall, The Friendship Cabin has been awarded £1750 to help fund its ‘Keeping People Warm’ project.

It aims to provide a safe haven for the community and offer homemade soup and other items.

The fund has also supported the Widening Growth project, run by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club’s women and girls, with a £2700 grant.

Daisy McDonald, club spokesperson, said: “Our project looks to close the gap in growth and development between the men’s and women’s teams by running events and recruitment campaigns alongside trial sessions to encourage more women and girls in the local community to try rugby.

“Any sport and exercise will have long-term benefits to individuals and the community - rugby is no exception. Along with making friends for life, playing improves physical and mental health. It’s an opportunity for women and girls to engage socially with a supportive and fun group which encourages teamwork, problem-solving and strategic thinking.”