The Kirkcaldy born philosopher, widely regarded as the Father of Economics, will be the focus of a range of events, research and a lecture run by the Univesitry of Glasgow.

It is separate to a major festival being planned for the Lang Toun next summer, but will ensure the landmark 300th anniversary of his birth is widely acknowledged and celebrated.

The university has unveiled a hoist of programmes for 2023 that will give academics, students and the public new insights into his life and work.

The statue to Adam Smith on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh

The highlights include a weeklong series of activities, including talks and exhibitions in June 2023 featuring scholars from the London School of Economics, the universities of Princeton and Harvard and the University of Cambridge.

There will also be an exhibition on campus of significant and rare Smith-related artefacts, including letters, first edition books and material from the University of Glasgow’s archives, the Adam Smith Tercentenary Global Lecture Series, featuring internationally renowned speakers from academia, business and public policy; new research into his life and writings; and a joint conference with the Royal Economic Society and Scottish Economic Society where global academics reflecting upon Smith’s legacy.

There will also be a national student competition to re-design the front cover of his book, The Wealth of Nations, online courses for adult learners, and new programmes to introduce high school to Adam Smith and his ideas.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal and vice chancellor, said: “Adam Smith is one of our most famous alumni and he left an indelible impact on the University of Glasgow, on the fields of economics and moral philosophy, and on the wider world.

“His studies and writings introduced new ideas, insights and concepts that shaped our understanding of economics today but were revolutionary in their day.

“To mark the tercentenary of his birth we will see academics, students and the public discuss his continued relevance at a series of events taking place in Glasgow and across the world.

“I look forward to taking part in the University’s commemoration of Adam Smith as we evaluate his legacy and consider how his thoughts and ideas from 300 years ago can still help us answer the greatest challenges of today.”

Smith, who was born in June 1723 started his studies at the University of Glasgow aged just 14. In 1740, he was awarded the Snell Scholarship, which is still in existence today, and left to study at Oxford. In 1751, he returned to Glasgow as a Professor of Logic, later becoming Professor of Moral Philosophy.

While at the university, Smith published the first edition of The Theory of Moral Sentiments in 1759, developing upon the principles and concepts explored in his lectures. His final connection with the university came in 1787 when he assumed the prominent position of Rector. He published arguably his most famous work The Wealth of Nations in 1776 and died in 1790.