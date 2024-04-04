Unleashed dogs attack and kill young deer and swans at site of major new Fife park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The tragedies have occurred at the proposed St Ninians Eco-Wellness and Leisure Park development site in west Fife, prompting an appeal from the company looking to develop the land where currently walkers enjoy the freedom to roam across the site

Irene Bisset, chair of National Pride CIC and director of National Pride (St Ninians) Ltd said: “The attacks by unleashed dogs on our wildlife are heartbreaking, not only the effect they have on breeding pairs and the loss of their young, but also for our security staff and visitors who are having to witness such attacks and the resulting aftermath.”She urged dog owners visiting the site to act responsibly and be aware of their pet’s chasing any wildlife.

“We ask all owners to keep their dogs on a lead as a normally docile animal can quickly and unexpectedly become dangerously out of control in the presence of wildlife,” she added. “Dog owners need to be aware of the potential pain and suffering their pet could inflict on wildlife, as well as being aware of the potential repercussions of a hefty fine or imprisonment and having the dog destroyed. .

The dog attacks have happened at the proposed eco-wellness centre (Pics: Submitted)

“Currently walkers enjoy the freedom to roam across the site and will come into contact with the resident wildlife. However, as we progress our project, certain areas will be fenced off for tree planting. soil remediation and also to protect wildlife during the breeding season. During these times we urge all visitors to keep to the designated paths which will be clearly marked.”

National Pride is seeking to transform the former opencast site into a major eco-wellness and leisure park after taking it over three years ago.

Added Irene: “We are very excited about the enormous potential of this astonishing location, and as custodians we have invested considerable time and resources to maintain and upgrade the site to be a safe place for guests and our resident wildlife.

