‘Unplanned gas repairs’ close campus as college prepares for graduation ceremony

A graduation ceremony at Fife College will go ahead as planned despite gas repairs forcing a campus closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students attending at Halbeath in Dunfermline were told it will be closed today (Tuesday, November 5) due “unplanned gas repairs”.

Anyone affected will be advised of alternative study provision, including online options, but the college said tonight’s graduation ceremony - one of several to honour students who have completed their studies - which is held off campus will go ahead as planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Due to unplanned gas repairs in the area of our Dunfermline campus, our Dunfermline campus will be closed on Tuesday. The college will reach out directly to those affected to inform them and arrange alternative study options, including online learning where possible.

“Our graduation ceremony at Dunfermline Abbey will not be affected and will go ahead as planned. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”