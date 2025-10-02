Unseen paintings by the late Jack Vettriano are set to go under the hammer.

The renowned Fife artist, who died in March at the age of 73, features in an auction of significant works by Scottish artists which is being handled by Bonhams, and takes place in Edinburgh on October 8.

Vettriano’s unseen work, consigned by his brother, will be joined by two still life works from Scottish colourist Samuel John Peploe - another artist with strong links to the Kingdom. Kirkcaldy Galleries hosts the largest collection of his paintings outside the National Galleries of Scotland.

The work by Vettriano covers his early years - they date from his 20s and 30s. Highlights include ‘Flowers in a Brown Vase’ (late 1970s), estimated at £4,000–£6,000 signed Hoggan - his real name - and Lonely Man in Big City (unframed), estimated at £1,200–£1,800 which is believed to be one of the first oils he ever painted.

Jack Vettriano, and his early work, Lonely Man In Big City (Pics: Fife Photo Agency/Submitted)

Even more uniquely, the reverse of Lonely Man in Big City, includes a landscape portrait of Peter Vettriano, the artist’s grandfather. Also listed is Vettriano’s Daytona Diner from 1996 which has an estimate of £18,000 to £25,000

Bonhams said these pieces, consigned directly from the artist’s brother ,”offer collectors a unique opportunity to explore the origins of Vettriano’s distinctive visual language.”

Also going under the hammer are two striking still life works by Peploe.

Still Life with Apples, Pears and Peaches, is estimated at £180,000–£250,000 and Japanese Vase with Pink Roses, at £250,000–£350,000.These works exemplify Peploe’s mastery of composition, colour, and contrast – all hallmarks of his unique and influential style.

May Matthews, managing director of Bonhams Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have these Peploe still lifes returning to Edinburgh. These works display all of the characteristics for which Peploe became celebrated in his quest to paint the perfect still life. Meticulously planned and executed, they exemplify his unique and distinctive style as he broke away from tradition.

“We are also offering a fascinating collection of early Hoggan’s before he became Vettriano. These works tell a fascinating story of how a completely untrained amateur went on to become one of Scotland’s most famous artists. We expect considerable interest.”

The Bonhams’ Scottish art auction will be a live sale on the 8th October 2025 in Edinburgh.