Updated masterplan for controversial 1480 house scheme for Fife town to be revealed

The Cupar North site.

Persimmon Homes North Scotland is actively encouraging members of the community to get involved in an open discussion and offer their feedback on the updated masterplan, prior to submission of the final masterplan to Fife Council.

This event will take place on June 16 between 1–7pm and can be accessed online at www.cuparnorthconsultation.co.uk and by clicking on ‘Live Chat’.

The updated masterplan encompasses 1,480 homes including 20 per cent affordable housing, a new primary school, green network and associated open space for recreation, sports pitches, and a relief road. The commercial aspect of the plans includes bulky goods retail, business, hotel, restaurant and associated hot food takeaway, a petrol station and leisure use.

James McKay, managing director for Persimmon Homes North Scotland, said: “Our multi-million-pound investment in the Cupar North expansion is testament to our commitment to deliver high quality new homes that meet the needs of the housing market. As well as the new homes, commercial aspect and community facilities, the proposals will provide a boost for the local economy and create long-term employment opportunities.

“A comprehensive review of the responses to the current planning application has been undertaken prompting a range of improvements and we encourage the local community to engage with us during this latest consultation. Providing feedback on the updated Masterplan proposals will help shape the final designs before submission to Fife Council.”

The updated masterplan will be available for public comments from June 10 and can be viewed online at www.cuparnorthconsultation.co.uk. The updated masterplan is the outcome of a review of the Cupar North extension proposal currently under consideration by Fife Council under planning reference 15/04279/EIA.

The public are able to make comment on the proposals directly to the developer at this stage, either at the above event, through the website during the consultation and/or in writing to [email protected] Comments must be submitted no later than June 25.