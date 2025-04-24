Upgrade works complete on Anstruther's popular Dreelside Woods path
John Rodigan, recently retired Head of Service, Environment and Building for Fife Council cut the ribbon and declared the path open. A few words were said by Sonja Potwejid of Footprint East Neuk (FEN), the stewards of Dreelside Woods, and by Julia Cowie, the lead on the Dreelside Woods project.
The Dreelside Woods were transferred to FEN by Fife Council in September last year.
The local charity aims to bring back woodland and re-connect people with the natural world.
Dreelside Woods Path group was established to improve the access to the woods, especially for people with limited mobility, buggies and cyclists and to give the path a renewed lease of life.
After an extensive consultation on the design and much fundraising the path upgrade, carried out by P1 Solutions, started in January and works were completed just in time for the popular local fundraiser – the duck race on the Dreel Burn.
Funding to upgrade the path was given by a wide range of organisations with FEN thanking Norah Webber Trust, A Pilkington Trust, Fife Council, Fife Environment Trust, Crown Estates, Common Good, Fife Settlement Trust, Big Lottery Awards for All and Paths for All/Ian Findlay Path Fund.
