Upgraded 3G synthetic pitch unveiled at Cupar Sports Centre
The modern facility, installed by Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, in collaboration with Fife Council, represents a significant milestone in the local authority’s ten year investment plan aimed at enhancing sports facilities across the region.
Grant Stevenson, area leisure manager at the sports and leisure trust, which runs the Kingdom’s sports facilities, said: “The new synthetic pitch at Cupar Sports Centre will be a game-changer for our community, clubs and groups. It will provide a first-class facility for training, matches and recreational activities.”
Scott Urquhart, head of operations at the trust, added: “This venue upgrade exemplifies Fife Sports an Leisure Trust’s unwavering commitment to providing the best possible experience for its community members. The trust remains dedicated to enhancing its facilities in the future, ensuring that the people of Fife and the surrounding areas have access to high-quality sports and leisure amenities.”
Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council spokesperson for communities and leisure services, said: “We understand the importance of staying active, not just for our physical health but also for our mental wellbeing. That’s why we continue to invest in our sports facilities across Fife.
"The funding from Fife Council shows our commitment to improving the lives of Fifers through our investment in facilities and infrastructure for physical activity and sport.”
The council said this strategic investment is in line with its ambitious Physical Activity an Sports Strategy 2022-25, aiming to “invest in facilities and infrastructure for physical activity and sport”.
It said the new synthetic pitch symbolises this commitment and promises to provide an outstanding environment for sports activities and community engagement.
Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, in partnership with Fife Council, also announced the completion of the replacement sports hall flooring in the Michael Woods Centre in Glenrothes this week.
Another investment they say also shows this commitment to improving sports facilities and helping improve fitness and wellbeing for the Kingdom’s residents.