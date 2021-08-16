Only one of the tiny animals survived the ordeal.

Now the Scottish SPCA has asked the public to help if they recognise the kittens or have any information.

They were found abandoned outside St Clair Veterinary Group in Kirkcaldy on the early hours of Friday morning.

One kitten survived the ordeal and is being cared for (Pic: Scottish SPCA)

The nine-week-old kittens were in a zipped up Aldi cool bag and discovered around 3:00am in the car park.

One kitten was dead, and another was hypothermic and had to be put to sleep.

The third kitten was severely dehydrated, underweight and flea ridden, but is now receiving the care it needs,

The kittens were abandoned ion this Aldi cool bag (Pic: Scottish SPCA)

Inspector Robyn Gray, Scottish SPCA, said, “We’re not sure how long the poor things had been left for, as they could have gone un-noticed for a while.

“Sadly, one kitten had already passed away before they were discovered and another had to be put to sleep on veterinary advice.

“Luckily the third kitten has survived the ordeal and although not out of the woods yet is receiving the care it needs at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.”Inspector Gray added: “We appreciate that the person who left the kittens may have intended for the animals to be found by the vets, but this is not the right way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

“If anyone recognises these animals we would ask that they contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

