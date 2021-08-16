Urgent appeal after kittens abandoned in Aldi bag in Kirkcaldy vet’s car park
An animal charity has issued an a urgent appeal for information after three kittens were dumped in a bag outside a Kirkcaldy veterinary surgery.
Only one of the tiny animals survived the ordeal.
Now the Scottish SPCA has asked the public to help if they recognise the kittens or have any information.
They were found abandoned outside St Clair Veterinary Group in Kirkcaldy on the early hours of Friday morning.
The nine-week-old kittens were in a zipped up Aldi cool bag and discovered around 3:00am in the car park.
One kitten was dead, and another was hypothermic and had to be put to sleep.
The third kitten was severely dehydrated, underweight and flea ridden, but is now receiving the care it needs,
Inspector Robyn Gray, Scottish SPCA, said, “We’re not sure how long the poor things had been left for, as they could have gone un-noticed for a while.
“Sadly, one kitten had already passed away before they were discovered and another had to be put to sleep on veterinary advice.
“Luckily the third kitten has survived the ordeal and although not out of the woods yet is receiving the care it needs at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.”Inspector Gray added: “We appreciate that the person who left the kittens may have intended for the animals to be found by the vets, but this is not the right way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.
“If anyone recognises these animals we would ask that they contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”