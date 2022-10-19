Scotland’s leading military charity is desperately seeking an area organiser in Cowdenbeath as it gears up for this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal.

The charity thanked Stephen Nardone, who stepped forward to organise deliveries to Beath High School and Morrisons on Main Street.

But it urgently needs more volunteers to organise teams of collectors on the streets and in other local supermarkets.

More help is needed to ensure oppies are available in the town

It is looking for passionate, outgoing individuals and groups, who are able to coordinate volunteers and wish to make a difference in their community.

Area and supermarket organisers work with local people, schools, supermarket staff and other businesses to run collections on the streets or in stores.

They make sure that poppies are available to everyone in the town who wants to show their support for our armed forces community.

Three million poppies are already making their way across the country ahead of Scotland’s biggest fundraising campaign in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

Gordon Michie, Poppyscotland’s head of fundraising, said: “We always get a wonderful response from the public in Cowdenbeath, and are very grateful to Mr Nardone for stepping in to organise deliveries.

“Without his support, there would be no poppies at all in the town this year.

“Our area organisers are the lifeblood of the Scottish Poppy Appeal, and without them, it simply won’t happen. We’re very fortunate that we already have around 450 individuals, clubs and groups around Scotland, giving up their time to support our Armed Forces community.

“But we desperately need more volunteers in Cowdenbeath so we can coordinate collections throughout the town, on the streets and in other local supermarkets.

“This is a very rewarding role, and a wonderful way to make new friends and be a key part of Scotland’s biggest fundraising campaign”

The posts come with full training.