Urgent police appeal to trace missing family with one-year-old child who may be in Fife
Police are appealing for information to trace a family with a one-year-old child who have been reported missing in Wales and may have travelled to Fife.
The family - infant Matie Rostas, along with parents Leanca, 34, and Marcel, 35, were last seen at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, around midnight on Wednesday.
Police say inquiries have revealed they are believed to be in the Glenrothes area.
A spokesperson said: “Enquiries have established that they have travelled to Scotland since that time and they are believed to be in the Glenrothes area.“Officers from Police Scotland are assisting our South Wales Police colleagues, as concern grows since the family were last seen.”Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0200 of 24 February.