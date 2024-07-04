Urgent repairs underway to save historic roof beams at St Andrews heritage museum
Work on the roof at St Andrews Heritage Museum and Garden in North Street began in Spring, but investigative work soon revealed that the roof of the 17th century building was in much poorer condition than initially anticipated. With preservation central to the roof restoration, the project team hs come up with an imaginative and sympathetic solution that will see the installation of a new roof structure while retaining the historic timber beams.
Norrie Raeburn of project structural engineers, Dryburgh Associates Ltd, explained: “The original roof timbers were known to be in poor condition having historically suffered from rot and insect attack. However, all the timbers were found to be in a worse condition than expected when building work commenced.”
“Working with Architects Jack Fisher Partnership, contractor Laing Traditional Masonry Group Limited and St Andrews Preservation Trust representatives, the combined knowledge and experience of the team overcame numerous logistical issues and developed a workable structural scheme. The scheme essentially involves constructing a new insulated steel and timber roof structure roof around the original roof. This approach allowed the original historic roof structure to be retained, preserved and visible from within the museum whilst the new roof structure would largely be hidden from view.”
Repairs to the stonework of the two chimneys are also underway, and insulation is being installed to deliver the long-term benefit of improved energy efficiency as well as better environmental conditions for objects on display.
The re-roofing project is being supported by a range of funders including The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Museums Galleries Scotland, Pilgrim Trust, St Andrews Community Trust, St Andrews Pilgrim Foundation and several private donors.
Sam Walker, museum manager of St Andrews Preservation Trust said: “The roofing project is an important first phase of a wider programme of refurbishment and redevelopment that will improve access as well as create new spaces, exhibitions and facilities for local people and visitors to enjoy. I am personally so grateful to everyone who is supporting this local heritage project, from our dedicated volunteers and staff to the funders and wider local community”.
