Val McDermid book signing event to support East Neuk heritage collection funds
This month sees the 25th anniversary of the Collection at 5 West Shore, and the celebrated ‘Queen of Crime’ novelist has offered her help to meet running costs.
The writer behind a string of acclaimed suspense novels, including the ‘Wire in the Blood’ and ‘Karen Pirie’ series, has sold 19 million books and been translated into 40 languages.
And on Sunday (July 14), Val will be at 5 West Shore, signing copies of some of her books and donating all proceeds to Heritage Collection funds. She will also be happy to sign any of her titles you may care to bring along...for a donation to help keep the town’s little museum afloat.
Volunteer and event organiser Bill Morris said: “We really can’t thank Val enough for giving her time and support to help the Heritage Collection. We have a very small band of volunteers and Val’s help has given us all a boost in our silver anniversary year.”
The book signing will run from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, but please note, as 5 West Shore has no WiFi this will be a cash only event.
