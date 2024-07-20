Val McDermid joins cast of Karen Pirie as second series films in Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Val McDermid joined the cast and crew filming scenes for the second Karen Pirie series in Kirkcaldy this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The renowned author was in Dysart on Wednesday as shooting continued for the ITV drama which proved a huge hit with viewers when it aired in 2022. They were in Howard Place for a day as work continued on bringing Val’s book A Darker Domain to the small screen - a street when Val’s relatives lived in the 1990s.

It marks the return of her character as she re-opens an investigation into the unsolved kidnap of a wealthy young heiress and her baby son back in 1985.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this second season, Pirie - played by Lauren Lyle - reopens the investigation into the unsolved kidnap of a wealthy young heiress and her baby son back in 1985. The case sparks huge press interest but is unsolved until a man’s body is discovered 40 years later.

Val McDermid with the cast of Karen Pirie filming in Dysart (Pic: Submitted)

After filming in Dysart, crews headed on to Kinghorn where a number of vintage cars were seen close to the harbour. They also spent a day in Inverkeithing filming around a chip shop in the centre of the town.

A date when the series is aired has yet to be announced, but the first series launched with 6.6m viewers and averaged 5.9m across the series making it one of the most watched new dramas on ITV that year.

The first series also included a number of scenes filmed on location in Kirkcaldy, including at Deas Wharf where Pirie had a flat.