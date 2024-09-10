Vandals have forced a brand new £155,000 playpark in Levenmouth to close just five months after opening.

Methil Oakvale Road playpark is temporarily closed for repairs after it was vandalised earlier this week. Images show the new £155,000 playpark covered with white paint that has been dumped on the ground and tracked across the play surfaces.

"The park is now closed until further notice, and it’s going to cost a lot of money, thousands of pounds, to clean it," Councillor John O'Brien (SNP for Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss villages) said on Tuesday.

"The council has already spent a lot of money replacing that park and updating it for the young people. It’s only been in use six months and it’s been vandalised already."

Cllr O'Brien at the playpark which has been daubed with paint, forcing a temporary closure (Pics: Cllr John O'Brien)

He added: “It’s shocking, I’m really disappointed and disgusted with it, that anybody could do that to a new park. It’s stopping the kids from enjoying themselves.”

Cllr O'Brien explained that the council recently provided more than £150,000 of funds for the new play park that was open less than six months ago. Now it has been forced to close until the local authority can repair the damage.

David Paterson, Fife Council’s community manager for the area, also condemned the vandalism.

"Anti-social behaviour like this is a blight on our communities,” he said. “Local families have been deprived of a place to play, and the council's left with a bill to clean it up, money that would be better spent elsewhere.”

He continued: "We've arranged for a cleaning team to inspect the damage and remove as much of the paint as they can. We hope to reopen the park within the next few days.”

Methil Oakvale Road playpark was opened with all new equipment in February after Levenmouth Area Committee councillors decided to invest £155,000 from the Community Recovery Fund.

At the time, Cllr O’Brien welcomed the project, saying people have long been asking for play park investment in Methil and feeling neglected as time goes on.

Now, just five months on, the park has been vandalised. Cllr O’Brien said the police had been called and the vandalism has been recorded.

Mr Paterson added: “I'd urge anyone with information about this incident to call the police on 101."