Commuters have been left in the cold after the facilities on the northbound platform were damaged.

The shelter’s powered door, heating and lighting were all damaged beyond repair following recent vandalism.

The setback comes just as more people are returning to travelling by train after the pandemic.

Concerns over the lack of shelter facilities for passengers at Burntisland Railway Station have been raised with ScotRail - with a call for a permanent solution to be found

ScotRail said it was aware of the issue and was waiting on parts to carry out repairs - but it is also looking for a long-term solution, such as an open shelter.

The issue was raised with them recently by Julie MacDougall - Labour’s candidate for the ward in the forthcoming council elections - writing to ScotRail.

There was support from sitting councillors from across the parties.

Councillor Gordon Langlands visited the station with Ms MacDougall.

He said: “The railway station tends to attract groups of youths in the evening during the summer months and this together with Covid, appears to have resulted in the north waiting room being shut indefinitely.

"However, with changes to Covid guidance and the winter storms it would be helpful if some sort of timer on the door could be arranged."

Conservative councillor, Kathleen Leslie, said there were on-going issues with facilities at the station.

She has raised the problem of a lack of disabled access on the northbound platform on several occasions, and said it had to be urgently addressed along with an accessible shelter.

She said: “Given the cold east wind and the proximity to the sea, a shelter that is functional and accessible is the very least ScotRail could do.

"Vandalism was said to be the cause of the closure of the shelter - it is time ScotRail thought about how to address crime at its railway stations.

“Perhaps more CCTV would be a starting point.”

ScotRail said once the repair is complete, the shelter will be open when the station is staffed.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “We are considering longer term solutions that will provide customers at the north side of the station with a sheltered area all day.”

