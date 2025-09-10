Vandals smash up toilets in popular Kirkcaldy park

A public toilet facility in Kirkcaldy is out of action after being targeted by vandals.

Fife Council has confirmed it is working to get the toilets in the town’s Beveridge Park back open.

Sinks were damaged, toilet holders ripped off and drains blocked during the incident, which took on Friday.

The public conveniences had only opened back up earlier that day after another instance of vandalism saw soap dispensers damaged and taken off the walls on Wednesday.

The toilets in Beveridge Park Kirkcaldy, were vandalised (Pic: Scott Louden)

Public loos in Culross are also temporarily closed due to a plumbing problem.

Fife Council has confirmed that exploratory work at the toilet on Low Causeway will be undertaken in a bid to identify and fix the issue