SenseScotland, which operates a TouchBase hub in Wilson Avenue in the Lang Toun, has seen repeated incidents of vandalism in recent months. The charity provides support for those with communication support needs associated with complex and sensory disabilities, and their families.

There have been reports of windows being smashed – and, worryingly, the incidents are becoming more frequent when the building is closed. Police have launched an investigation.

One eyewitness said: “After the building is shut, sometime during the night or the early morning, they’re just smashing the windows and it’s costing them a fortune to repair it. Over the last few weeks, it seems to have increased”.

Smashed windows have left the charity out of pocket and left centre users concerned (Pics: Submitted)

CCTV images have captured hooded individuals vandalising the centre. These pictures have now been passed to the police.

Angela Bonomy, SenseScotland chief executive officer, said the damage is frustrating - and repairing it is diverting much needed funds from projects.

She explained: “Social care is really challenging and funding is really tight. What we’re having to do is constantly spend money that we don’t really have or that we’d rather spend on more valuable projects. We repair them one day and we appear the next morning and the same windows are broken again. It’s really disheartening and soul destroying”.

Ms Bonomy said the damage is leaving staff and service users “uncomfortable” and frightened when visiting the centre.

She explained: “We support some very vulnerable people with complex physical and sensory disabilities. Coming to our TouchBase Fife in Kirkcaldy is a safe space for them, and when they turn up in the morning and the windows are broken and there’s damage and it’s risky, then it doesn’t make for a great start to the day. It’s the same for our staff and also for the families of the people that are supported at the centre because they’re seeing that and it’s frightening and it’s uncomfortable”.

Further damage also occurred overnight on Tuesday, which has been reported to Police Scotland.