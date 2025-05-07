VEDay: MP’s praise for ‘exceptional’ effort from Fifers 80 years ago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The extraordinary contributions of the people of Kirkcaldy during World War Two have been highlighted in the House of Commons.

Melanie Ward MP spoke during the official debate to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and highlighted the work being done by Kirkcaldy branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland, the Kirkcaldy United Services Institute, and the Hill of Beath Ex-Servicemen’s Club for their vital work in preserving the memory of those who served and supporting local veterans.

She also paid personal tribute to her grandmother, Isa McCue, who served in an ammunitions factory, and grandfather Sam Ward, who served in the RAF during World War II.

She said: “Civilians before the war, like so many, they stepped up to secure our freedom.”

Melanie Ward speaking in the VEDay debate (Pic: Submitted)

Speaking in the chamber, she said: “On the 80th anniversary of VE Day, we commemorate real people who worked, who served, who gave their lives for freedom and prosperity in the face of immense challenges. They are, after all, the reason why we are here today. I am proud that the people of my constituency played such an exceptional part in that effort, and I will continue to champion the veterans, their families, and their legacy.”

The Labour MP highlighted the many organisations who played their part in the war effort.

“The Fife and Forfar Yeomanry were present at many of the Second World War’s most crucial turning points — from the Dunkirk evacuation in 1940 to the Normandy landings in 1944 to the crossing of the Rhine in March 1945. Hundreds of young men lost their lives, and we will remember them.”

“Women working at Nairn’s manufactured fuel tanks for Halifax bombers, and their biggest contribution was to anti-gas fabric for capes and gas masks. Such quantities could only be produced in Kirkcaldy, and this was a decisive factor in the Allied victory”

Ms Ward also paid tribute to the thousands of Polish troops stationed in Fife during the war, recalling the 1st Independent Parachute Brigade’s fortification of Scotland’s east coast from Burntisland to Montrose and including the island of Inchcolm in the Forth.

She reflected on the late General Władysław Sikorski, leader of the Polish Government-in-Exile, who resided in Auchtertool, and spoke movingly about the Polish soldiers who made Kirkcaldy their home after the war.

> Ms Ward will be releasing a special VE Day video from Cowdenbeath’s Second World War Memorial. In it, she will further recall and honour the sacrifices that local people made in defeating the Nazis and securing our freedom. She will speak of the local scenes that took place as news of the war’s end spread on that day 80 years before.

Ms Ward also welcomed the Labour Government’s work to support veterans and their families, including its commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant and the new announcement on VALOUR, aimed at strengthening support for the armed forces and veterans.