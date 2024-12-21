Velux staff get into festive spirit and deliver gifts to care homes across district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at a Glenrothes business have delivered over 100 gifts to care home residents.

Workers from VELUX took a heartwarming approach to giving back to the community this year, and made the donations to homes in the town and also Kirkcaldy.

Instead of holding an internal Secret Santa, the team looked outwards, reaching out to local care homes and purchasing gifts for their residents. They then donned Santa hats and visited the Preston Hall in Woodside, Glenrothes West Park (Leslie), Marchmont (Kirkcaldy), and Fernlea (Cardenden).

Lyndsay Smart, operational support manager, said: “We are incredibly proud of our team’s generosity and the positive impact it has made on people in our local community. Seeing the smiles on the faces of residents and staff truly made this initiative worthwhile.

Karla Watt, Ross Paterson, Lisa Cairns and Lyndsay Smart & with three care home staff members at Marchmont, Kirkcaldy (Pic : Submitted)

“For most Christmas is a great time of coming together, but for many it can be a bit lonelier. We wanted to make sure that as many residents as possible had something to open on Christmas day”.

Lyndsay was joined in the ‘sleigh’ by colleagues Karla Watt, Ross Paterson and Lisa Cairns.