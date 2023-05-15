Anstruther based couple Teresa and Andrew Fynn have secured a venue for their Little Neuk Storytelling Centre which will be based in the Scottish Fisheries Museum in the East Neuk town.

It will be in the old Sun Tavern and will have its own direct access door and toilets, as well as a reading corner and soft play equipment. The organisers plan to run play, craft and storytelling activities from the site. A 'little village' role play area will be themed in keeping with the Museum's contents and will include a small play boat and tractor plus murals featuring coastal buildings.

Ae crowdfunding campaign to raise £3000 for the necessary furnishings, books and toys for the project has now passed the £2000 mark and will continue to be open to donations until the end of May. Once the target is reached work can begin on transforming the space into a bright, welcoming place for families to visit.

The centre is closing in on its crowdfunding target

Teresa said: “This is a huge step forward in realising our dream of opening this new facility which we hope will be of benefit to the whole community. We can't wait to get started with the refurbishments and make it a fun place to welcome children and their families too.”

Andrew said the location for the centre was ideal “with parking across the street and a bus stop outside the door.”

