Venues in East Fife ready to welcome visitors for Doors Open Day 2025

Venues across Fife are set to welcome visitors this September as the popular Doors Open Days take place again in 2025.

The initiative, which takes place across Scotland throughout the month, allows members of the public to uncover hidden gems and experience familiar places through fresh eyes, all for free. It’s a chance to celebrate community heritage and the built environment, while visiting some interesting and historic buildings.

As in previous years, venues across the Kingdom will be opening their doors on different weekends of the month depending on their location.

Venues in East Fife will be welcoming visitors over the weekend of September 6 and 7, before those in Central Fife open on September 13 and 14 and those in West Fife the following week (September 20 and 21).

St Monans Auld Kirk (Pic: National World)

Here we list the venues in East Fife taking part in the initiative this year over the weekend of September 6 and 7.

Among those buildings welcoming visitors are some new to the programme for this year as well as some popular old favourites.

For more information on any of the venues, or to book places where required, visit www.doorsopendays.org.uk

1940s House, Cupar (September 5 & 6) – Built in 1936 as a comfortable modern home, this private dwelling house has survived with only limited modernisation. It is sympathetically decorated and fitted out with original furniture and appliances; a living time-capsule of the sights, sounds and smells of a 1940s home. Guided tours must be booked in advance.

Visitors can explore the Isle of May. Booking essential.

Auld Kirk, Tayport (September 7) – A religious site since 1607, the Auld Kirk’s present structure dates from 1794. It is one of the oldest buildings in Tayport and an important local landmark, in particular because of its distinctive leaning clock tower. The impressive John Miller organ was built and installed in 1899 in a newly created bay. Open from 11am to 4pm.

Boarhills Doocot, Boarhills (September 6 & 7, 2pm-5pm) – The doocot was acquired by Boarhills and Dunino Community Trust as part of a project to create a village green space. The typical 18th century Fife lectern style doocot was in a ruinous condition but has now been restored. Guided tour of doocot and exhibition on the history of doocots in this area.

Bogward Doocot, St Andrews (September 7, noon – 4pm) – The Bogward Doocot is a sixteenth century building of the ‘beehive’ type, so called because the circular shape resembled the bee-skeps or hives of the time. About a mile out of central St Andrews it can be reached on foot via the Lade Braes walk, or by car. Enjoy a peek inside the doocot.

Cambo Gardens, Kingsbarns (September 6 & 7, 11am-3pm) – Explore the designed landscape of Cambo starting at the Cambo Doocot. Discover the role this once functioning doocot had to play on the estate. The visitor centre and gardens are open every day, but for the Doors Open Days guided tours are taking place throughout the weekend.

Cupar County Buildings, Cupar

Crail Church, Crail (September 6 & 7, 1pm-4pm) – Crail Parish Church has its origins in the second half of the twelfth century, with the bell tower being added later in the 13th century. Tours of the interior of the church, displays of church artefacts and organ recitals will take place throughout the day.

Crail Museum, Crail (September 6 & 7, 11am-4pm) – Crail Museum & Heritage Centre gives insight into the past of the ancient Royal Burgh, its kirk, seafaring tradition, and the airfield HMS Jackdaw which was a Fleet Air Arm Station from the Great War to the 1960s, when it then became a languages school for spies. This year's new exhibition is entitled “Volunteering in Crail”.

Cupar County Buildings (September 7, 10am-3pm) – Cupar County Buildings is a major example of civic architecture combining the historical functions of council chamber and courthouse.

Cupar Museum and Heritage Centre (September 6 & 7, 1pm-3pm) – Cupar Heritage, a voluntary organisation, transformed the former Station Cottage at Cupar Railway Station into a small museum and work area for the benefit of the local community in 2012. The museum exhibits items with a strong connection to Cupar, the former County Town of Fife. The current exhibition is showcasing the 'Story of Cupar' and celebrating 250 years of Cupar Curling Club, from 1775 to 2025.

Dreel Halls, Anstruther (September 7, 11am-5pm) – Dreel Halls comprises community and events spaces in a historic complex of buildings including an 18th century tollbooth and 19th century church nave. Take a tour of the 16th century Category A listed St Nicholas tower and, weather permitting, step out onto the parapet for stunning views over Anstruther and out to the Isle of May.

Elie Parish Church, Elie (September 6, 11am-3pm) – An earlier church, endowed by William Scott of Ardross, built here during the post Reformation period, opened for worship on 17th April 1639. The current building is B Listed and is an example of 'T' plan churches in which the layout gave more emphasis to the preacher with the pulpit centred on the long south wall of the church.

Fife Folk Museum, Ceres (September 7, 10.30am-5pm) – The museum features exhibits related to Everyday Rural Life, Costume and Textiles, Decorative and Applied Art, Medicine, Social History and Land Transport. Pop into the museum to explore a collection of obscure objects and curious curios. There will be two bookable tours, for a maximum of eight visitors, at 1130 and 1430. These are bookable online.

Isle of May, from Anstruther (September 6, 11.45am-4.45pm; September 7, 12.30pm-5.30pm) – Staff from NatureScot Heritage will show you the full range of the island’s unique facilities. Discover how, besides its deep religious heritage and its marine wildlife, the Isle of May is unique in spanning the whole history of light houses around Scotland. The ferry is not part of the free element of Doors Open Day and all places must be booked in advance. Trips include two and a half to three hours on the island.

Kingsbarns Parish Church, Kingsbarns (September 7, 2pm-4pm) – Worship has been held here since 1631. Discover its history, explore the historic churchyard and enjoy organ and piano recitals, including favourite hymns by request, throughout the afternoon.

Largo Kirk, Upper Largo (September 7, 2pm-4pm) – Largo Parish Church has been on the current site for well over 1000 years. The current building dates from the 1620s with major additions of transepts in 1816-17. Further restoration in 1894 included the installation of striking stained glass windows.

Monimail Tower, Monimail (September 7, 10am-4pm) – Monimail Tower Project is a small charity taking care of a beautiful walled garden and orchard set around Monimail Tower, which dates back to the 13th century and is a former residence of the Archbishops of St Andrews.

Murray Library Hostel, Anstruther (September 7, 1pm-4pm) – Built in 1908 following a bequest from Anstruther-born David Murray, the Murray Library provided a library and reading rooms for over 100 years. Following a £1 million renovation completed in 2016, the building was repurposed into a hostel retaining many of the features of this early 20th century gem while providing affordable accommodation to visitors in the East Neuk.

Our Lady Star of the Sea, Tayport (September 7, 2pm-4pm) – Our Lady Star of the Sea was designed by Reginald Fairlie (1883-1952). The east gable faces the street with an arched window and cross on the apex. The entrance is under an octagonal tower with a slated spire. The dominant style is Scottish Gothic.

Pittenweem Parish Church, Pittenweem (September 6, 10am-4pm; September 7, 1pm-4pm) – A religious site since 1589, Pittenweem Parish Church sits at the heart of the Royal Burgh of Pittenweem and continues to provide a place of worship & contemplation to both residents and visitors. Along with the adjoining Tollbooth Tower, the church once formed part of wider priory.

Pittenweem Telephone Exchange, Pittenweem (September 7, 10am-3pm) – This diminutive building once housed Pittenweem’s Unit Automatic Exchange (UAX) 13 which the General Post Office opened in the early 1950s. In 2021, after many years being used for storage, the current owner bought the building and converted it to a dwelling house to preserve its place in Pittenweem’s built history. The open day will include a small display about the telephone technology it once supported.

St Andrews Burgh Chambers, St Andrews (September 6, 10am-2pm) – The Burgh Chambers in St Andrews is Fife Council owned and Fife Council run.

St Athernase, Leuchars (September 6 & 7, 1.30pm-4pm) – The chancel and apse of the church are considered amongst the best surviving 12thC Romanesque buildings in Scotland. See the history of the many changes in the building written in its fabric, and find out plans for its future. Guided tours of the church will be held throughout the day.

St James the Great, Cupar (September 6, 11am-4pm; September 7, 12.30pm-3.30pm) – On Sunday morning 22 December 1867, St James the Great, Episcopal church was formally opened by Bishop Wordsworth. The architect was R. Anderson Esq., of Edinburgh, and the general contract was carried out by Mr R. Adam, Cupar Fife.

St John the Evangelist, Pittenweem (September 6 & 7, 11am-5pm) – Explore this 19th century Episcopal church built next door to the ancient Priory of Pittenweem.

St Margaret’s Episcopal Church, Tayport (September 7, 2pm-4pm) – St Margaret’s is a picturesque building of buttressed red brick, designed in late Victorian Gothic style by Dundee architect Thomas Martin Cappon in 1896.

St Mary’s Episcopal Church, Newport (September 7, 12.30pm-4.30pm) – The church is a Grade B Listed Building and was built in 1886-87 by the architect Thomas Martin Cappon, of Dundee.

St Mary’s, Ladybank (September 6, 1pm-4pm; September 7, 2pm-4pm) – St Mary’s of Ladybank is the last remaining ‘cottage’ Scottish Episcopal church.

St Monans Auld Kirk, St Monans (September 7, 10am-5pm) – The Auld Kirk, St Monans dates from the mid-fourteenth century when it was founded by King David II. It has been in almost constant use as a place of worship and pilgrimage since then, although it has found other uses over the years too, most notably as stables for Oliver Cromwell’s horses!

Tayport Burgh Chambers, Tayport (September 6 & 7, 10am-4pm) – Converted from a former private residence in 1952 the old Tayport Burgh Chambers are still used by the Community Council. Take the opportunity to visit the old JP Courtroom and view pictures, historical maps, information, regalia and documents.

The Byre Theatre, St Andrews (September 6, 11am-5pm) – Enjoy tours, talks, displays and meet the Byre Team. Special doors open day events will run from 1pm to 5pm. Check the website for details.

Wilkie Memorial Hall, Pitlessie (September 7, 10am-2pm) – The Sir David Wilkie Memorial Hall is a Fife Council owned and run community building. The hall was built in 1897 to commemorate the famous painter Sir David Wilkie, and it is home to various paintings by him. Outside the venue sits a memorial for the men who fell during the 1st and 2nd World Wars.