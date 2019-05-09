Veterans get in the swing at St Andrews golf tournament

Almost 100 Armed Forces veterans as well as members of Legion Scotland took to the links at St Andrews last week to do battle at the annual Silver Poppy event.

The fun golf tournament, which is organised by veterans charity Legion Scotland, was first established in order to boost comradeship within the Armed Forces community.

However, it has grown steadily in recent years and now features scores of golfers from across the country, representing a number of organisations such as Help for Heroes, BattleBack, Veterans First Point and various Legion Scotland branches.

Teams of three took part in different competitions, some decided on stroke play and others decided on the Stableford Scoring System. There was also the Silver Poppy Team competition.

All of this took place on St Andrews’ New Course.

Leon Fisher, the operations manager at Legion Scotland, said: “The annual Silver Poppy event was another brilliant day out for those who travelled from all corners of the country to take part.

“While it’s a fun day and a brilliant way for veterans to interact, it is worth noting that golf is now increasingly being utilised as a means of recovery and reintegration, especially when it comes to PTSD.”

The Royal British Legion provides support to veterans and their families.

The charity operates a comradeship and befriending scheme which aims to develop strong communities and support remembrance.

Visit www.legionscotland.org.uk for more information.