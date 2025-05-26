‘Vibrant new era’ promised as new owners take over at popular Fife pub
McPhails in North Street, Leven, is now being run by Ewan Brown and Steven O’Donnell who are behind Base Restaurant and Truth Nightclub.
They relaunched with a high-energy weekend which brought a new lease of life to the venue, and they have taken on more staff, with additional roles expected to follow.
The ‘Reloaded’ launch event featured multiple DJs across McPhails and Truth, karaoke and drinks promotions. Ewan said: “This was about more than just a new direction – it was a celebration of what McPhails can become. We’re excited to grow the Base and Truth family, and to breathe new life into a venue that means so much to ourselves and Leven.”
Changes are on the horizon include expanded food and drink options, updated event programming, and a full rebrand set to align McPhails with the modern identity of the group. The venue’s backroom, known as The BackBit, will also offer private function hire, while live entertainment, quiz nights, and community events fill the calendar
Kerry Brannan, operations manager, added: “The heart of McPhails is still here. We’re just giving it the attention and love it deserves, while keeping that familiar feel locals know and love.”
The pub will continue with its popular quiz nights - quizmaster Conor begins with his first event on Monday (May 26), and it will support local charities, rotating each month.
Jayson McDonald, operations and events manager, added: “We’re really pushing the envelope on what we can do across all three venues—McPhails, Truth, and Base. From DJs and karaoke to quiz nights and family events, we’re creating experiences that bring Levenmouth together.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.