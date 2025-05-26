‘Vibrant new era’ promised as new owners take over at popular Fife pub

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 26th May 2025, 15:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A popular Fife pub is under new ownership and is now part of a business which runs a nightclub and restaurant in the town.

McPhails in North Street, Leven, is now being run by Ewan Brown and Steven O’Donnell who are behind Base Restaurant and Truth Nightclub.

They relaunched with a high-energy weekend which brought a new lease of life to the venue, and they have taken on more staff, with additional roles expected to follow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ‘Reloaded’ launch event featured multiple DJs across McPhails and Truth, karaoke and drinks promotions. Ewan said: “This was about more than just a new direction – it was a celebration of what McPhails can become. We’re excited to grow the Base and Truth family, and to breathe new life into a venue that means so much to ourselves and Leven.”

McPhails in Leven is under new ownership (Pics: Facebook)McPhails in Leven is under new ownership (Pics: Facebook)
McPhails in Leven is under new ownership (Pics: Facebook)

Changes are on the horizon include expanded food and drink options, updated event programming, and a full rebrand set to align McPhails with the modern identity of the group. The venue’s backroom, known as The BackBit, will also offer private function hire, while live entertainment, quiz nights, and community events fill the calendar

Kerry Brannan, operations manager, added: “The heart of McPhails is still here. We’re just giving it the attention and love it deserves, while keeping that familiar feel locals know and love.”

The pub will continue with its popular quiz nights - quizmaster Conor begins with his first event on Monday (May 26), and it will support local charities, rotating each month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jayson McDonald, operations and events manager, added: “We’re really pushing the envelope on what we can do across all three venues—McPhails, Truth, and Base. From DJs and karaoke to quiz nights and family events, we’re creating experiences that bring Levenmouth together.”

Related topics:FifeNorth Street

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice