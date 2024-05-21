Victim support charity issues appeal for volunteers with new four-hour initiative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A victim support charity is calling for more volunteers from Kirkcaldy and Fife.

Victim Support Scotland (VSS) is urging more local people to volunteer with the charity as it set a target of 200 new volunteers across Scotland. The charity supports anyone affected by crime in Scotland.

Andriana Selianiti is the Fife support co-ordinator with the charity, and said her experience has given her a well-rounded experience and a perspective she mightn’t have gotten with other careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Every aspect of this job is the best part of the job. It was my first job in the UK after moving from Greece to study a master’s degree in criminology, so everything was new and interesting to me, and I love learning.

Kate Wallace, cheif executive at Victim Support Scotland, said that just giving four hours could help (Pic: Julie Broadfoot)

“An amazing part of volunteering is that all the skills you learn are transferable and you get to use a range of skills every day.”

Support may entail providing advice during visits to court, including Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and Justice of the Peace Court, to help demystify the process, signposting services or just being there to listen.

Kate Wallace, chief executive of Victim Support Scotland, said: “Volunteers are the backbone of our organisation, and we need more of them in Fife to ensure we can continue to deliver vital services to the people who need it most in these areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad