Victim support charity launches volunteer recruitment drive across Fife

It is staging two events in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline which are open to anyone interested in getting involved.

People who volunteer for VSS help those who have experienced crime to navigate the criminal justice system as well as providing emotional and practical support. Volunteers play a key role in making sure the voices of victims are heard.

The charity will be at the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, July 19 and the Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline on the 18th from 10:00am to 3:00pm,

The charity is staging two volunteer drives in Fife

Staff and volunteers will be on hand to talk to anyone who wants to find out more.

In the wake of the pandemic, VSS is providing more support sessions than ever.

As demand continues to grow, so does the number of volunteers it needs.

Jane Watt, locality manager for Central Scotland and Fife said: “Volunteering at Victim Support Scotland within Fife is a unique opportunity.

“We depend on our volunteers to support people affected by crime when they most need it, empowering them to move forward with their lives.

“As well as helping others, volunteers gain benefits such as learning new support skills, gaining experience of working within the criminal justice sector, and accessing a wide range of training opportunities.

“If you are looking for a challenging yet rewarding experience with valuable training and development opportunities, I would urge you to consider joining us as a volunteer.”

The role of volunteers was also outlined by one person who currently supports VSS.

Christie, law graduate and existing Victim Support Scotland volunteer, said: “I’ve learnt to be more empathetic and how to deal with unpredictability, managing highly charged emotional scenarios and helping to ground people who are anxious and distressed by crime. I’m also more confident now.

“All these skills are transferrable to other areas of life and work and are invaluable.”