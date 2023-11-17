Victoria Hospital ward closed after legionella discovery in routine check

A ward has been closed at Victoria Hospital after the potentially deadly legionella bacteria was discovered during a routine checK.

Ward 10 was shut as a precautionary measures yesterday by NMHS Fife. It used to be an orthopaedics ward, but hat service moved into the recently opened in the National Treatment Centre in the grounds of the hospital.

The closure allowed staff to tackle the outbreak.

A NHS Fife spokesperson said: “During routine monitoring of our water system, traces of legionella bacteria were recently detected in a small number of outlets in Phase 2 of the Victoria Hospital. As a precaution, Ward 10 was temporarily closed to enable remedial action, including chemical flushing of the affected part of the water system, to be carried out.

