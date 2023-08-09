Victoria Hospital ward closed after unannounced visit by health inspectors

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Officials from Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) inspected the ear, nose and throat ward last week, and identified a number of maintenance issues. As a result, NHS has shut the ward to carry out refurbishment work. It has also moved patients to other parts of the hospital.

Inspectors always provide immediate feedback following a visit, and a full report will be published online soon on what they found - and any recommendations made.

A spokesperson for HIS said: "This allows the NHS board to take action well in advance of the final report being published.”