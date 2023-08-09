Victoria Hospital ward closed after unannounced visit by health inspectors
Officials from Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) inspected the ear, nose and throat ward last week, and identified a number of maintenance issues. As a result, NHS has shut the ward to carry out refurbishment work. It has also moved patients to other parts of the hospital.
Inspectors always provide immediate feedback following a visit, and a full report will be published online soon on what they found - and any recommendations made.
A spokesperson for HIS said: "This allows the NHS board to take action well in advance of the final report being published.”
NHS Fife said refurbishments were already planned for the ward, and these have been brought forward. Janette Keenan,director of nursing,said: "The recent inspection from HIS visited a variety of areas within Victoria Hospital, including those wards within the older part of the site, and identified areas where general maintenance was required.”