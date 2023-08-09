News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Victoria Hospital ward closed after unannounced visit by health inspectors

A ward at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy has been closed after an unannounced visit by health inspectors.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 9th Aug 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 13:04 BST
Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)
Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Officials from Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) inspected the ear, nose and throat ward last week, and identified a number of maintenance issues. As a result, NHS has shut the ward to carry out refurbishment work. It has also moved patients to other parts of the hospital.

Inspectors always provide immediate feedback following a visit, and a full report will be published online soon on what they found - and any recommendations made.

A spokesperson for HIS said: "This allows the NHS board to take action well in advance of the final report being published.”

NHS Fife said refurbishments were already planned for the ward, and these have been brought forward. Janette Keenan,director of nursing,said: "The recent inspection from HIS visited a variety of areas within Victoria Hospital, including those wards within the older part of the site, and identified areas where general maintenance was required.”

Related topics:NHSKirkcaldyInspectorsOfficialsNHS Fife