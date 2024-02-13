Victoria Hospital: work to replace part of hospital’s water piping system starts
Work to replace part of the water piping system at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy has got underway.
The latest phase of planned maintenance work saw car park D, near the renal unit entrance, closed from last Friday) until Monday to allow crane work to take place on-site. The works, which began in June 2023, are intended to improve the resilience of the hot water system and facilitate easier maintenance in years to come.
Detailed planning has been undertaken over many months with a phased approach to the programme to minimise disruption for patients, staff and visitors.