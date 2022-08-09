Video: Baby seagull rescued from rock gig - then takes part in heavy metal conga

The surprise entry at Friday night’s H8teball gig took place at the King’s Live Lounge on Kirkcaldy esplanade.

The young bird made its way into the venue, reaching the bar before being rescued by Revolution Barber’s Mark Reynolds, who scooped it up in a jacket.

However, as he headed towards the exit with the seagull safely wrapped up, he found his way unexpectedly blocked by a conga, led by a guitarist from H8teball.

The seagull seemed to be headbanging along to the metal guitarist, who led a conga through the venue.

But the seagull then appears to start headbanging along with the metal guitar riffs before Mark is able to take the bird safely outside.

The video was caught by Kirkcaldy filmmaker Robbie ‘Steed’ Davidson, who says the clip has already picked up around 60,000 views.

It’s a much shorter film than his upcoming feature-length debut Dick Dynamite 1944, but it appears to have made an impact regardless.

Robbie said: "It just seemed so surreal that I started to document the shenanigans, just due to the sheer absurdity of it all.

“At the time it didn’t seem that out of place, but the more the watch the video out of context, without being there, it’s just surreal, even if you watch it with the sound down.

"Mark grabbed someone’s jacket – I’ve still no idea who it belonged to.

“On his way out the door it just so happened that a totally unexpected conga came through, and the seagull’s head was going like it was headbanging.”

“It’s had about 60,000 views online."

Robbie added: “I’ve had a lot of people telling me I should send the video somewhere, but I’ve been too busy getting ready for the screening of Dick Dynamite.”

The film is already gaining interest from some firms in the US as the premiere nears next month.

Robbie said: “Some people with trucks and motorbikes will be coming up for some photo opportunities, with maybe a star or two making an appearance.