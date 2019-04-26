Video: Last chance to nominate an unsung hero in Fife

Time is running out to make a nomination for the 2019 Kingdom FM Local Hero Awards.

Backed by a number of Fife businesses, including the Fife Free Press Group as media partner, the long-running awards have celebrated and honoured a huge range of ground-breaking groups and inspiring individuals who have all made a difference to the lives of so many people in their communities.

There are 13 categories in total that cover everything from child of the year to our best schoolteacher.

They also honour our top volunteers and fundraisers, and pay tribute to our rising sports stars.

Nominations will be accepted up until midnight on Tuesday, April 30, so don’t delay and help celebrate Fife’s unsung local heroes.

To make a nomination in any of the categories, please visit www.kingdomfm.co.uk