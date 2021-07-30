Viewforth Housing development: Website shows details of new 73 homes plan

The firm aims to begin work later this year on the site.

Edinburgh-based developer Whiteburn has listed details of the two, three and four bedroom homes in the grounds of the former high school, on Kirkcaldy’s Loughborough Road.

The website features information including the overall development layout, as well as the floorplans and details of the individual styles of homes being built.

Whiteburn says it aims to offer buyers “a slice of contemporary and stylish living in Kirkcaldy”.

Toria Jones, Sales Manager for Viewforth said: “Our development design will transform the grounds of the former Viewforth High School in Kirkcaldy.

"The launch of our website is the first opportunity for buyers to explore and find out more about the individual homes that we will launch for sale in just a few weeks’ time, as well as the overall development layout.

“Demand from house-hunters is strong in the property market at the moment, and we find that providing this level of pre-launch information gives prospective house-hunters the opportunity to do their research now in order to be in as good a position reserve a new home when we launch for sale.”

Managing Director Eve McCurrich said the firm hopes to start work alter this year: “Our key objective is to breathe new life into this part of Kirkcaldy and to create a great place for people to live.

“The launch of our website is our first step in that process so buyers can see for themselves the style and range of properties that we will release for sale very soon.

“We are also very happy to finally be in a position to begin getting ready to physically transform the site, and we expect to commence pre-construction works in September.

"We are putting Viewforth back on the map so it’s a really exciting time for the team, as well as the local community, as we get this project underway in earnest.”