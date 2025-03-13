Visitors flock to Fife art gallery for Jack Vettriano exhibition and to sign condolences book

An art gallery in Fife is celebrating the life and work of Jack Vettriano with an exhibition of his work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Affordable Arts in High Street, Lower Methil, also has a book of condolence for visitors to sign following the death of the hugely popular artist.

Vettriano passed away at his home in Nice, in the south of France, earlier this month. He was 73.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a gallery in his home town is showcasing prints and originals, including some of his work done under his own name of Jack Hoggan after delaying its opening date as a mark of respect following his passing.

Jack Vettriano at Kirkcaldy Galleries in 2020 (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Business owner, Ryan McPhee, said: “We have been collecting Jack’s paintings for more than 30 years, and this exhibition covers many parts of his career. There has been huge interest in his work since he passed away. We have had visitors from across Fife, Glasgow, north of England and even Spain coming in to see it, and we also have a book of condolence that people can sign.”

The gallery is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm