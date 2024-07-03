Visitors from round the world enjoy views from top of Old Kirk tower
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the past fortnight, visitors from Switzerland, Austria, Moldova, the USA and Thailand have come through its doors, along with some Kirkcaldy folk, to see and hear a little of the Lang Toun’s proud history.
The Kirk will continue to be open on Fridays and Saturdays between 11:00am and 4:00pm with last entry at 3:00pm) and this month there will also be guided tours of the historic graveyard to hear "Stories from Stones" of those who once lived here, and guided tours of "Adam Smith's Kirkcaldy" starting in the Old Kirk.
To take part in one of these please book on Kirkcaldy Old Kirk Trust's website at www.kirkcaldyoldkirktrust.org.uk by sending an email on the form there, stating your name and your preference for a date: tours are usually on Friday at 2.30pm or Saturday at 1:00pm. Alternatively you can book in person in the Old Kirk itself.
Visitors and local folk alike will enjoy a special Scots night of celebration with Kirkcaldy Pipe Band on Friday 12th July at 6.45pm in the Old Kirk. Something for all the family, led by Kirkcaldy & District Pipe Band with the Sarah Hendry dancers as well. Tickets costing £10 available from George Wallace on 07780 613 335 or at the door on the night.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.