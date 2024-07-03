Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During the summer months, Kirkcaldy Old Kirk is open to visitors from near and far to walk round the church, admire the beauty of the fine stained glass windows - and climb the 15th century tower for panoramic views.

In the past fortnight, visitors from Switzerland, Austria, Moldova, the USA and Thailand have come through its doors, along with some Kirkcaldy folk, to see and hear a little of the Lang Toun’s proud history.

The Kirk will continue to be open on Fridays and Saturdays between 11:00am and 4:00pm with last entry at 3:00pm) and this month there will also be guided tours of the historic graveyard to hear "Stories from Stones" of those who once lived here, and guided tours of "Adam Smith's Kirkcaldy" starting in the Old Kirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To take part in one of these please book on Kirkcaldy Old Kirk Trust's website at www.kirkcaldyoldkirktrust.org.uk by sending an email on the form there, stating your name and your preference for a date: tours are usually on Friday at 2.30pm or Saturday at 1:00pm. Alternatively you can book in person in the Old Kirk itself.

The views from the top are spectacular (Pic: Fife Free Press)