VisitScotland to close information centres, including one in St Andrews, over next two years

The tourism body runs around 25 centres across Scotland, including one in Market Street in St Andrews, and will close them all as it invests more money in digital online guides.

VisitScotland said the move followed significant changes to the way people plan their holidays with most using online resources and travel specialists to research and book all aspects of their trips. This includes arranging accommodation and activities before they arrive at their destination.

All of the information centres – known as iCentres – will operate as usual until the end of September as part of a phased two-year closure programme between then and March 2026. VisitScotland said it is currently engaging with stakeholders to discuss local arrangements.

VisitScotland is set to close all of its iCentres around Scotland, including the one in St Andrews, over the next two years.

Lord Thurso, VisitScotland chair, said: “The tourism landscape has changed significantly in recent years. The demand for iCentres has reduced while the demand for online information and booking has continued to grow.

"In order to continue building demand and growing the value of tourism and events, it is vitally important that we target channels we know visitors use to influence them to visit Scotland.

"Our research shows that as an organisation, we have a greater and more impactful role to play in providing information before visitors travel. Prioritising a digital first model of information provision allows us to reach potential visitors at those early planning stages when we can shape their future travel decisions.

"Together with businesses and our partners, we want to build on success and ensure that across all areas of our work – marketing, destination development, business advice, insights and events – we prioritise the activities that will deliver for our industry and for Scotland.

"By evolving our work in this way, we will be able to invest in the activities that will accelerate sustainable growth in the visitor economy, helping create jobs, sustain communities and attract investment for the future.”