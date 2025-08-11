Vital appeal after CHAS sees huge surge in demand for urgent respite care

A fundraising appeal has been launched after a surge in demand from families seeking urgent respite care.

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) has launched its Summer Solace Appeal after witnessing a 100% increase in families seeking its respite services - a dramatic rise that has sparked the need for additional funding.

For over 30 years CHAS has been caring for vulnerable children nationwide through a wide range of dedicated services including respite and palliative care at its two hospices, Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch. The charity also offers a’ CHAS at Home’ service that brings specialist nursing care into the homes of children and has doctors and nurses based in hospitals across the country.

Research has shown that three children die each week in Scotland from a life-shortening condition. Over the last year CHAS has directly supported over 500 babies, children and young people. The charity has also supported nearly 2,000 family members of seriously ill children with 1,684 CHAS At Home visits and 266 home support volunteer visits.

Mechelle O’Hara and her daughter Chloe Thomson with CHAS at Home nurses Sinead O’Sullivan and Diane Smith (Pic: Chris Watt Photography)

CHAS believes no one should face the death of their child alone and is determined, through the Summer Solace appeal, to protect its vital respite services so that more families can be supported to enjoy precious time together filled with as much happiness and joy as possible for however long they have left.

Rami Okasha, chief executive, said: “There are thousands of families across Scotland having to deal with the unthinkable reality that their child may die young. We remain utterly focused on being there for families at every stage of their palliative care journeys, from the moment a parent learns their child is seriously ill and may die young, helping them live well, and providing dignified end-of-life care.

“Our respite services are a lifeline for carers and families who are often at breaking point. As well as supporting children in their final days, respite care at our hospices provides specialist breaks for families where highly skilled nurses care for a very ill child while the rest of the family get the chance to rest and be together. Our CHAS at Home service is also vital as it brings the dedicated care of experienced nurses directly into the homes of families right across Scotland.

“We’re seeing more people needing urgent support, and without immediate action, we simply won’t be able to meet this growing demand. We know we can’t reach everyone who needs us without the kindness and generosity of our supporters, so we are asking the Scottish public for their help by donating to this very important appeal this summer.”

The appeal is backed by one of the parents who has been supported by CHAS for the last five years since her daughter was born with many complex conditions.

Mechelle O’Hara’s daughter Chloe Thomson has full body cerebral palsy, epilepsy, is fully tube-fed and completely non mobile, non-verbal and developmentally delayed. She is supported at Rachel House and also through the CHAS at Home service.

Mechelle said: “Life without CHAS’ support would be really difficult. They have been there since Chloe was a little baby, so pretty much from the beginning of her life. Chloe loves going to Rachel House. She loves interacting with people and enjoys doing arts and crafts with the activities team, getting hand and foot massages, music therapy, going in the pool and the sensory room.

“For me, I can relax when I am there and not have to worry about anything as I know Chloe is in safe hands and is being well looked after. I also enjoy meeting other families at Rachel House. It is so nice to just sit and have a conversation with people who understand what it’s like having a child with complex needs.

“The CHAS at Home team takes over all Chloe’s needs when they come to visit so I can spend time with my two other children, catch up on admin or housework, attend appointments or go food shopping. Chloe loves them all and has lots of fun with them. Sometimes they take her out for a walk or to the cinema and other times they just stay at home and do fun activities with her.

“I honestly don’t know how I would have ever got through the last five years without the support of CHAS.”

To donate to CHAS’s Summer Solace Appeal visit www.chas.org.uk/donate or call 0141 779 6180.