Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Life-saving kit has been presented to the newly established Howe of Fife Community First Responders (CFR) group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came from St John Scotland at a recent community event, and includes vital first aid equipment, oxygen, and a portable AED. The kit will enable group members to respond to potentially life-threatening emergencies in the town, such as a cardiac arrest or seizure in the vital first few minutes before an ambulance crew arrives.

Howe of Fife CFR group is set to cover Auchtermuchty and surrounding communities across Fife from Cupar to Gateside. The group currently has nine trained CFR volunteers, split into two teams, who will be tasked by the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) to respond to potentially life-threatening emergencies in the area in the vital few minutes before an ambulance crew arrives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shona Dryburgh, co-ordinator, said: “After the success of the Auchtermuchty Defibrillator project that led to fourdefibrillators being installed locally, I felt forming a group of community first responders was the next step to support the local community.

Life-saving kit has been presented to the newly established Howe of Fife Community First Responders (Pic: Submitted)

“Linking with St John Scotland has been a wonderful experience, and we cannot express how thankful we are to be receiving this life-saving kit from them.”

She added:“I am always on the look-out for new people who are keen to join us to become community first responders. It’s an amazing thing to do - to give someone your time, to make them feel more at ease and support them in one of the worst moments of their life.”

SAS currently has around 100 CFR groups across Scotland with almost 1,000 volunteer responders. St John Scotland works with SAS to offer financial assistance to various existing, and new schemes around the country, supporting six groups with the provision of life-saving kits every year. In return, the Howe of Fife CFR Group will support St John Scotland with their Bystander CPR and defibrillator awareness sessions in Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Dickson, chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service, said: “I’m delighted that a new CFR group has been established in the Auchtermuchty. Our CFRs are a vital link in the chain of survival for local communities and it is great to see St John Scotland supporting them.”

Lesley Macdonald, chair, St John Scotland Fife, said “It is wonderful that our association with the Auchtermuchty Defibrillator project and the Howe of Fife CFR group has grown over the last couple of years, and I am so pleased St John Scotland has been able to assist these dedicated community-based volunteer groups.”