A service in Fife which helps people to maintain their independence has marked a national campaign week.

The Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) Fife community transport service joined communities across the UK in celebrating Community Transport Week 2025. Its themes highlighted the life-changing impact of community transport on people’s health, independence and social connection.

For many residents across the region - particularly older adults, people with disabilities and those facing mobility challenges - access to safe, accessible, reliable and affordable transport can mean the difference between isolation and independence.

For over 15 years, the RVS community transport service has played a vital role supporting hundreds of people, helping them maintain independence by providing transport for them to go shopping, visit the hairdressers, bank or post office, attend essential medical appointments, remain socially active and stay connected to their communities.

The RVS community transport service has played a vital role supporting hundreds of people (Pic: congerdesign/Pixabay)

Volunteers support passengers with these essential journeys and provide the opportunity for a friendly chat along the way. The service not only reduces the number of missed appointments and unmet transport needs but also eases the burden of costly private transport and limited public options.

Kimberley Gray, service manager, said: “Community transport in Fife is more than a minibus - it’s a lifeline for people who might otherwise face isolation, missed appointments or compromised wellbeing. During Community Transport Week, we wanted to highlight that behind every journey is a story of dignity, connection and community.

“We are immensely proud of our volunteers, staff and partners who make those journeys possible every day.”

In June, the RVS service expanded its fleet with two 17-seater minibuses, which now provide transport to Royal Voluntary Service groups in Tayport three days a week, and Dunfermline for four days a week. These vehicles are also available for community outings, giving groups and individuals the chance to enjoy social activities and companionship - particularly those who struggle to access regular public transport.

As demand for inclusive, affordable transport continues to grow - particularly in rural areas and among older populations, community transport is more important than ever. Local elected representatives, community leaders and media are warmly invited to visit the service, meet volunteers, and join a community transport journey to see first-hand the difference it makes across Fife.

> To volunteer with the organisation or to arrange a visit to the service, contact Kimberley on 07970 506135 or [email protected], or visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.