Voluntary work in Fife to be celebrated during Volunteers’ Week

Organisations across Fife will be looking to celebrate people who give their time and skills as Volunteers’ Week events take place across the Kingdom.
By Callum McCormack
Published 29th May 2023, 21:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 21:14 BST

The week, which celebrates volunteers' work and recognises their contributions, runs from June 1-7. This year’s theme is “celebrate and inspire.”

In order to recognise their own volunteers, and those volunteering at organisations around Fife, a number of groups will host special events.

Fife Voluntary Action will host a volunteer tribute event at Kirkcaldy’s Mercat Centre on Friday, June 2, between 9.00am and 5.00pm. It is inviting people to share details about the volunteers in their lives. It will also be displaying the messages it receives in the shopping centre. To recognise the volunteer in your life, you can contact them via email at [email protected] or via their social media pages. Let them know the name of the volunteer, where they volunteer and in what role, why they deserve recognition, in 150 words or less, and, if you want, some pictures, videos or other media of them in action.

Volunteers from across Fife will be celebrated with the week of eventsVolunteers from across Fife will be celebrated with the week of events
Volunteers from across Fife will be celebrated with the week of events
Messages must be received by Wednesday, May 30 at 5.00pm to guarantee inclusion.

Crossroads Fife and Care and Share Partnership will hold a joint celebration of the groups’ volunteers. The charities are focused on providing care and support for people in Fife. It each runs a befriending service, with helping vulnerable people who feel isolated and lonely at the core of their work.

The groups will host their celebration event in Glenrothes on Thursday, June 1 as a way of saying thank you to those who volunteer with the charities.

Murray Grubb, Crossroads Fife chair, said “We wish to celebrate and thank our volunteers. We are inspired by the power of our volunteers' kindness in helping to improve lives!”.

Fife Council will also participate in the celebrations. It will be working with Castle Befriending to host an information event at the Corn Exchange, Cupar.

The showcase of the work of volunteers in North East Fife will be a chance to find out more information about volunteering opportunities from Castle Furniture, Homestart, Cupar Community Fridge, Families First, Link Befriending and others.

