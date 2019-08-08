Volunteer’s vital training

A recently recruited volunteer crew member at Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat station has had a vital part of their crew training funded by Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

Kirstie Wakefield (24), from Kinghorn, recently travelled to the RNLI College in Dorset, to complete the charity’s Crew Emergency Procedures course.

The probationer teacher was inspired to join up as a volunteer crew member for the charity following a recruitment event held by the station.

The course sees volunteer crew being trained in a variety of crucial subjects such as

how to deal with fires aboard lifeboats, how to ‘abandon ship’ in the event of an

emergency (with a 4m jump into water), team survival swimming, coping in a life-raft in

simulated darkness, how to right a capsized inshore lifeboat, and the importance of

lifejackets.

It also included sessions on the correct use of flares, fire extinguishers and throw bags.

Talking about the training, Kirstie, who volunteers as a crewmember, said: “The course

was absolutely brilliant and I learned so many skills that I am now confident to put into

practice if I ever needed to.

“The quality of instruction from the trainers was outstanding, as was the content of the course. We covered a variety of emergency procedures and scenarios, and it was extremely valuable spending time with crew members from other stations.’

Kirstie’s training took place in the Sea Survival Centre at the RNLI College, where she was joined by other RNLI volunteer crew members from around the UK and Ireland.

The training was funded by Lloyd’s Register Foundation, a charitable foundation that helps to protect life and property by supporting engineering-related education, public engagement and the application of research.