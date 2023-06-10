The Royal Voluntary Service urges people to get behind the wheel and offer a friendly, yet vital transport service. This will help locals get to important medical appointments and beneficial social engagements.

Sarah Murray, health and community operations manager, said: “Just giving a couple of hours a week can make a real difference to the health, happiness and wellbeing of local people in Fife. All of our volunteers receive detailed inductions and training to help them get the best out of their roles, because we’re passionate about making sure our volunteers reap the many rewards of volunteering too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers will have their expenses covered as they transport people to and from Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline, St Andrew’s Community Hospital, Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, and to local social appointments.

The Royal Voluntary Service hopes to bring on board two new Patient Transport Volunteers

The RVS runs a number of voluntary clubs and groups across the region, including nine newly opened lunch clubs. At these weekly clubs, people can enjoy a wholesome lunch in good company. They can also socialise with friends old and new in the community. In addition, it runs Healthy, Happy Lives groups in nine locations across Fife. The groups see staff and volunteers support the physical and emotional health of local older people, helping to keep them enjoying an active role in their community.