Greener Kirkcaldy is welcoming applications for positions on their board of trustees. It is particularly interested in those with experience in financial management, legal and HR, the private sector, social enterprise and income generation, working with young people or chairing boards.v For more information, visit www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/volunteer or contact Lauren Brook, chief executive – email [email protected] – or call 01592 858458.

Pat Crosbie, acting chair of Greener Kirkcaldy said: “Our board members have an important and valuable responsibility. They ensure we stay true to our values, challenge us to make our services better and identify new opportunities to support our community. We are fortunate to have a management committee with a range of skills and backgrounds. Each member brings specific strengths and helps us to operate as an effective committee.

“We would love to hear from anyone who is willing to act as a trustee of our charity and who shares our commitment to making Kirkcaldy a good place to live and work.”

Greener Kirkcaldy are looking to add new volunteers to their board of trustees (Pic: Submitted)

The closing date for applications is Monday, March 18. Greener Kirkcaldy is also hosting an online meeting on Wednesday, March 6 where people can learn more about the charity and the role of trustees in the organisation.