Volunteers clear up 24 bags worth of rubbish in latest litter pick in Leven

Volunteers joined Leven Environment Group last weekend to carry out a litter pick in the town centre (Pic: submitted)

Between them they gathered enough rubbish to fill 24 bags from around the town. The litter pick was completed in conjunction with the Keep Scotland Beautiful Spring Clean Up campaign.

A spokesperson for the group said: “It was a successful morning with a large turn out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two further dates are scheduled in the coming months to clear up the area further on Saturday, April 27 and Saturday, May 25.

The aim of the date in May is to tidy up the area before the rail link opens at the start of June.