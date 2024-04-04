Volunteers clear up 24 bags worth of rubbish in latest litter pick in Leven
Between them they gathered enough rubbish to fill 24 bags from around the town. The litter pick was completed in conjunction with the Keep Scotland Beautiful Spring Clean Up campaign.
A spokesperson for the group said: “It was a successful morning with a large turn out.”
Two further dates are scheduled in the coming months to clear up the area further on Saturday, April 27 and Saturday, May 25.
The aim of the date in May is to tidy up the area before the rail link opens at the start of June.
For more information on the group’s litter picks and how to get involved check out the Leven Environment Group page on Facebook.
