Volunteers Green: act now to restore historic piece of land to its former glory

Over the years the green has changed drastically as the space, which is now quite unostentatious, once spanned over eight acres, but, however, human nature does not change, and yet again like centuries before a battle is being fought to preserve the green as a place of recreation and reflection.

When Kirkcaldy was first granted Royal Burgh status in 1644 by King Charles I the fledgling Burgh was gifted 8.172 acres common land for the purpose of recreation, bleaching and dyeing.

The area at the time was known as the common or South Links.

Volunteers Green

Part of it became known as the Volunteers Green when the militia drilled there and scores of people signed up to serve their country only for the common land to be sold off bit by bit to the highest bidder.

This has been the case throughout the ages with the present day being no different as the last remaining green space in Kirkcaldy’s Town Centre is under threat again from Fife Council’s Tory, Labour, Lib Dem coalition administration.

Reports have been pouring into my office in Kirk Wynd from concerned constituents who are disgusted by the devastation that the council has caused to this beloved green after it has removed every plant and bush as part of its masterplan for the town.

Councillor Ian Cameron, convenor of Kirkcaldy area committee said last month in the Press that “When looking at Volunteers Green we need to consider the overall vision of the Town Centre”, if so then what is his and the area committee’s vision? Do they even have one?

The green belongs to the people of Kirkcaldy not the Kirkcaldy Area Committee, and the blatant disregard and neglect that it has shown for Volunteers Green reeks of incompetence.