Organised by Kirkcaldy West Community Council, participants cleared weeds and rubbish from several beds to help improve the area, and allow a team of workers to begin the next phase of the project which has sparked huge debate.

A false start sparked by the unexpected sight of the green stripped bare of its shrubs and plants was a mis-step in terms of communication, but done for the right reasons. The cutback was done ahead of the nesting season. While that work sparked a backlash, the blank canvas means significant money can now start to be spent on transforming the green for the first time in decades.

The volunteers were joined by Kirkcaldy councillors Ian Cameron and Blair Allan, and Julie Dickson, the local authority’s area manager.

Cleaning up Volunteers Green are: David Spence, Mark Smith, Stewart Biggar, Cllr Ian Xameron & George MacDonald (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Stewart Dickson from the community council, said: “We recognise that Volunteers Green, together with the Adam Smith Garden and House, and the Merchants House and Garden, are key heritage assets in Kirkcaldy.

“These historical green spaces require council services, voluntary/civic groups, businesses and community members to work in partnership to ensure that they are developed and maintained to their maximum potential”

The community council said it wanted to make the most of the town’s “amazing public and civic spaces” - areas too often overlooked by many people.

Volunteers Green is the town centre’s only green space, but one that was rarely used by many, and which had been left un-touched for decades while improvements works went on all around it.

Volunteers Green clean up - Cllr Iain Cameron (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

After the furore over removing all the shrubs died down, the council unveiled its vision for the green, and consultation events were well attended, with work due to start this summer.

The aim is to preserve all that is precious and valued about Volunteers Green, but also give it as much needed makeover, and open its gates to more people.

At the time, Cllr Cameron, convenor of Kirkcaldy area committee,said: “ Many people like its green heart and there is no intention to change that, but it could be a great space - it has to be for the good of the town.

Added Stewart: “Kirkcaldy has a wealth of historic assets such as the Volunteers Green that have a key role in the regeneration of our town. We will be supporting that process in any way we can to ensure that we develop linkage between the community and the development and enhancement our civic spaces. We are all stakeholders and ultimately it’s our town that is at stake”

He added: “We have a major opportunity to maximise and revitalise key assets such as the Volunteers Green, Adam Smith House and Merchants House as destinations for visitors and residents alike. We intend to be a positive part of the regeneration of the town with members already assisting in the development of the Adam Smith garden”