The only green space in the town centre has remained untouched for decades while improvement work has been carried out all around it - and there is a sense that it isn’t used as much as it could be.

But opening the gates while also preserving its history and tranquility has been a challenge for Fife Council. A budget of some £830,000 has been set aside to create a modern, multi-use public space that is imaginative and attractive - and is brought back to life.

Over 280 responses came via the consultations held at the green and Kings Theatre as well as online, and they have helped to shape the final designs which will start to take shape when workmen move on site from July 31. The green will remain enclosed for the safety children and also pets which are exercised within it, and the tranquility which was high on people’s wish lists will be preserved with a peaceful green space achieved through planting trees which will provide shade, shelter from the wind and minimise the noise of nearby traffic on the Esplanade.

Consultation over plans to revamp Volunteers Green have ended - workmen are set to move on site at the end of the month (Pics: Fife Council/Fife Free Press)

The planting regime will be easily maintained but be colourful - Growing Kirkcaldy has seen the proposed plan and is very happy with it. Although play equipment was not sought, some natural play areas were asked for and that will be provided through the creation of three grass mounds, and the green will also get lighting for the first time.

The consultations also saw a swell of opinion for a coffee stall on-site - power will be made available on site for a mobile or temporary facility, but how that operates will involve discussions with local businesses. The revamp will also see the green’s history brought to life.