It’s the latest step in what councillors hope will be a transformation of the only green spade in the town centre - one that is hugely important to locals, as the local authority discovered the hard way as it ripped out all the shrubs and bushes, sparking a huge backlash.

The work was just one piece of the bigger picture, but one that hadn’t been fully shown, until now.

The aim is to preserve all that is precious and valued about Volunteers Green, but also give it as much needed makeover, and open its gates to more people.

How Volunteers Green in Kirkcaldy could look

It may be the town centre’s only green space, but one that has been largely ignored by most people.

While work has gone on around it as part of the wider redevelopment, the green has stood still and protected by a stoned wall and wrought iron gates that felt permanently shut.

The designs unveiled by Fife Council this week give the first glimpse at what it could be after significant investment - but the final look will be determined by the outcome of more public consultations.

On Thursday (April 20), the plans will be on display at the nearby Kings Live Lounge on the Esplanade from 1:00pm to 700pm, with more to follow.

Volunteers Green

Officers will also be at Volunteers Green from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Tuesday 25th, and 9:20-1:30 on Thursday, May 4. They will also be on the Waterfront between 9:30am and 12:30pm on Wednesday, April 26 with a visit to the Artisna Market to be confirmed.

Councillor Ian Cameron, convenor of Kirkcaldy area committee, wants to see a green that reflects the views of the town.

“We appreciate there are views on either side,”he said. “The important thing is to get it right for the town. Many people like its green heart and there is no intention to change that, but it could be a great space - it has to be for the good of the town.

“It is important part of the whole investment in the waterfront, so we need as much feedback as we can. It will be good to get a proper feel for what the town wants from Volunteers’ Green. It is precious to people. They are passionate about it so we need to get it right.”

The false start sparked by the unexpected sight of the green stripped bare of its shrubs and plants was a mis-step in terms of communication, but done for the right reasons.

The cutback was done ahead of the nesting season, but concerns over remaining upstanding roots causing possible injury to pets or people saw the decision taken to remove them together with all the rubbish which had gathered underneath them.

While that work sparked a backlash, the blank canvas means significant money can now start to be spent on transforming the green for the first time in decades.

Consultatiuons carried out as far back as 2005 have identified it as dram, uninviting and uninspiring. A budget of some £830,000 aims to create a modern, multi-use public space that is imaginiative and attractive - a place that engages people to do something more than just look at it.

The money has come from sevveeral pots, including £300,000 through the Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment Fund and £185,000s from the Cycling Walking and Safer Streets funding - nothing has been taken from other projects. The money was ringfenced for ‘placed based’ projects - and the green fits that bill. Even some of the plants dug up will be re-purposed by Greener Kirkcaldy.

The aim is to open the green up - to make it a place people want to spend time in - while ensuring it remains a place of tranquility.

Added Cllr Cameron: “We know dog walkers love it, and it’s great for families and kids. Some do want it as an open space, some want it kept as it is.

e thin it is uninviting.

“We don’t want to just capture the views of people who use the green - we want to hear from those who don’t use it, and find out why not.”

The timescale suggests the council is keen to crack on with the work.

The consultations will be followed by draft designs with sign-off pencilled in for late May, and work started in June. It’s estimated the new-look could be finished within five months.

A briefing paper sent to councillors said: “The final design of this community space will be shaped by community place partners and the wider public.

“The garden will be open for the public as a place for relaxation, an activity destination, and as part of a route to and from Kirkcaldy waterfront and the town centre with consideration of ease of movement for pedestrians.”In short, a 360-degree change from a green that is considered a “wasted asset” according to the paper, one that is used by minimal numbers, is never a venue for any events or gatherings, and has largely been left untouched since a campaign to save it in the 1970s after a previous generation of councillors had their sights on it for a car park.

Then, as now, they encountered the wrath of Kirkcaldy Civic Society - it was set up to stop the former Town Council’s blueprint - and it will be one of the groups with a keen interest in studying the plans.