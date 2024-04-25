Volunteers Green: fences come down as Fifers step back inside historic green after £800,000 revamp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work on giving it a new, more welcoming feel is now complete, and the gates will open from Friday with a formal ceremony planned for the coming weeks.

The green has sat largely untouched for decades, and the work which started last summer has resulted in a bigger space which is more accessible to all, but still retains the tranquility those who use it said was important.

While work has gone on around it as part of the wider waterfront redevelopment, the green has stood still - enclosed by a stone wall and imposing wrought iron gates that felt permanently shut. The aim was to preserve all that is precious and valued about Volunteers Green, but also create a space that more people would use.

How the green looks after a major transformation (Pics: Fife Photo Agency)

Andrew Walker, project manager for place and tourism, believes that has been achieved.

“In the past people felt they shouldn’t come in, “ he said. “The gates were rusted and hard to open - it wasn’t a warm welcoming space, but it is one of the only green spaces we have in the town centre so we have to make the most of them, especially if you are promoting the waterfront. This is the stepping stone from it to the High Street.”

A circular walkway has been widened, new plants placed around the green and more seats added - and the new rusted steel gates give it a more contemporary feel. It also feels more open. The acid test will be the public response when they get to step inside from Friday.

“It is difficult to get a feel for the space until you step inside - but it has improved massively,” he said. “What emerge strongly from the consultation was the fact that people living in flats across the town centre don’t have gardens - Volunteers Green is their garden. There was a strong community element to this space.

The new look entr4ance to Volunteers Green (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“They also wanted it closed off, so we have done that. The initial design had no gates or walls, but we need to make people, children and pets safe when they visit.”

The green now has a power supply, opening up the opportunity for a coffee stall or events to take place.

And the facilities people want have been retained.

“There are two benches against the wall which were due to be taken out, but every time we held a consultation the guys who sat there told us they used it because it was sheltered against the wind. The seats may not have fitted the symmetry of the design, but theory were the practical reason they came here, so we have left them in.”

they may bot have fitted the symmetry of the dowsing but they were the practical reason ‘hey came here so we left them in,” said Andrew.

Plans are now in hand to add two plaques telling the history of the green and a timeline of events so visitors can find out more.

The formal opening will be finalised after talks with Kirkcaldy Civic Society which is appropriate as the community group was set up specifically 50 years ago to campaign against plans to turn the green into a car park.