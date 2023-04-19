An £830,000 transformation of the town centre’s only green space is planned, and the first images of how it could look will be on show at the opening public consultation at the Kings Live Lounge on Thursday (April 20).

The designs will be on show with more information about the project which sparked a huge backlash after contractors ripped out all the plants and shrubs with many local groups unaware of what was happening.

But that work was in preparation for a summer of change at the green which councillors hope will op-en the space up to everyone.

Volunteers Green is set for a major makeover

The plans will be on display at the Kings Live Lounge on the Esplanade from 1:00pm to 700pm.

Officers will also be at Volunteers Green from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Tuesday 25th, and 9:20-1:30 on Thursday, May 4. They will also be on the Waterfront between 9:30am and 12:30pm on Wednesday, April 26.

Councillor Ian Cameron, convenor of Kirkcaldy area committee, wants to see a green that reflects the views of the town.

“We appreciate there are views on either side,”he said. “Many people like its green heart and there is no intention to change that, but it could be a great space - it has to be for the good of the town.