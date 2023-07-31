Volunteers Green: gates close for revamp of Kirkcaldy's historic green

The wraps are expected to come off its new look before the end of the year - completing another piece of the town’s new-look waterfront.

A budget of some £830,000 has been set aside to create a modern, multi-use public space that is imaginative and attractive - and one that is brought back to life.

The only green space in the heart of the town, it has been recognised that Volunteers Green has been under-used for many years, but those who do, cherish its tranquility - and balancing their needs with making it more open to the public for a wider range of uses sat at the heart of a public consultation which netted more than 280 responses online, and also via officers going to the green and showing plans at the nearby Kings Theatre.

Designs for the revamp of Volunteers Green in Kirkcaldy as work gets underway (Pic: Submitted)

The feedback from those sessions has now been incorporated into Fife Council’s final designs.

The plan is to keep the green enclosed for the safety of people and dogs using it, and a peaceful space created through planting trees which will provide shade, shelter from the wind and help to minimise the noise of nearby traffic on the Esplanade.

After the backlash over workmen ripping out all the plants and bushes - preparatory work ahead of the revamp, but once which came as a shock to locals - a planting regime will be established and easily maintained, and also colourful.

Although play equipment was not sought, some natural play areas were asked for and will be provided through the creation of three grass mounds, and the green will also get lighting for the first time.

The consultations also saw a swell of opinion for a coffee stall on-site - power will be made available on site for a mobile or temporary facility to open the green up to possible new uses, but discussions on how that may take shape will be the subject of discussions with local businesses.

The revamp will also see the green’s history brought to life, telling its story and relevance to today’s generation.